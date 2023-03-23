LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – East Texas officials are looking for new information in connection to homicides of three children, whose bodies were found in a pond in 2022.

The bodies of 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Robinson, 8-year-old A’Miyah Hughes and 5-year-old Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver were found on July 30, 2022 in a pond near Highway 77 West outside of Atlanta.

The girls were reported as missing approximately at 9 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Their cousin, Paris Propps, reported the girls as gone, according to the Cass County District Attorney’s Office.

Propps was caring for the children while their mom was at work. Three of the girls’ other siblings were inside of a home and were not hurt.

“Autopsy reports concluded the manner of death for all three girls was homicide, indicating evidence of strangulation,” the DA’s office said.

The girls also had lacerations on their faces, authorities said.

“Multiple witness statements have been obtained, DNA testing is ongoing, and the investigation will continue,” the DA’s office said.

The Texas Rangers, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County District Attorney’s Office are seeking any new information which would lead to an arrest in this case. If you have any information, please call Texas Ranger Josh Mason at (903) 255-5727.