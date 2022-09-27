SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check according to a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Officials describe her as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8″ tall and approximately 165 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Garrett is from Center but was last seen Sept. 26 in Nacogdoches. If anyone has seen Garett or has information on her whereabouts, the sheriff’s office asks you to please contact them at 936-598-5601.