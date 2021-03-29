East Texas organization hosts panel on understanding the criminal justice system

(KETK)- The East Texas Chapter of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice held a meeting on Monday to inform the community about the criminal justice system.

To watch the full meeting, see the video below:

Members started the meeting with a prayer, then they had a conversation between law enforcement experts and the community.

They talked about what compliance means.

“Compliance is just following the orders of the officer,” said Gary Pinkerton, NABCJ member.

They also went over how people should react during a traffic stop.

“Being argumentative and not complying with the officer on the side of the road is going to escalate things,” said Reggie Conley, NABCJ member.

He also added that people should have their drivers license prepared in case they are pulled over, and they should make as little movement as possible.

One of the NABCJ members also said that people should warn the officers if they have a gun in their glove compartment. This is because Texas is a state where people can carry a concealed gun.

Later in the meeting, the group also mentioned that more people of color should sit in a jury.

Additionally, NABCJ member Ralph Caraway, said people need to be more open and talk with others who do not look like them.

“We have to be able to sit down and talk and have healthy dialogue. One of the issues that bothers me is that a lot of times we don’t talk outside of the people that we look like, until there’s an issue. If we had healthy dialogue on a regular basis there’s a whole lot of things that wouldn’t happen in our community,” he said.