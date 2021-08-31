East Texas organizations head to Louisiana to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Many East Texas organizations have made the trip to Louisiana to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The Lufkin Fire Department sent a group across state lines through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.

The team is called ST-21-119. It is one of six teams from Texas that are helping Louisiana.

Joe Clark, Bret Due, Justin Murray and Ryan Watson are in the group.

The Athens Fire Department also sent three crew members. This includes: Firefighter Justin Miller, Fire Driver Ricky Harris, and Assistant Fire Chief Paul Crayton.

They left for Louisiana Monday morning, and they are heading to Baton Rouge. The firefighters are part of a group that includes the Aledo Fire Department, Beaumont Fire/Rescue, Hewitt Fire Department, Lufkin Fire Department, and Waco Fire Department to make up Strike Team 21-119.

Volunteers with Texas Baptist Men are also helping those in need in Southern Louisiana.

They are bringing with them a mobile kitchen capable of providing 30,000 meals a day, a shower/laundry unit, and an electrical unit.

To support the relief effort financially, click here. 100% of gifts to TBM Disaster Relief support disaster relief ministry.

Crews with Rusk County Electric are also traveling to assist Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative in Louisiana bring power back to residents after the hurricane.

Southwestern Electric Power Co. is similarly going to help Entergy recover their utilities.

“Just as we had help from our American Electric Power sister companies and many other contractors in past storms like Hurricanes Laura and Delta, we provide assistance to other utilities,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO Vice President of Distribution Region Operations. “Working through a mutual assistance network, we have been asked to provide approximately 200 distribution line and support personnel to Entergy Louisiana.”