NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (KETK) – Will Butts, a sophomore at Grace Community School, set two personal records and won three medals at the World Abilitysports Games in Thailand this week.

Photo courtesy of Katie Butts.

Photo courtesy of Katie Butts.

Photo courtesy of Katie Butts.

Photo courtesy of Katie Butts.

Photo courtesy of Katie Butts.

Butts won bronze in the men’s 200m dash, silver in the men’s long jump and silver in the men’s 400m dash. He also set a personal record in the 200m dash and in the 100m dash where he came in fourth place.

1000 athletes from 47 nations competed at the event and Butts was one of 20 from the United States. He hopes to compete at the Paralympic Games in 2028.