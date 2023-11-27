TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texan athlete will perform in an international race representing the U.S. in Thailand.

Will Butts, a sophomore at Grace Community School, is one of 20 athletes to compete under “Move United” who are preparing to compete in the World Abilitysports Games in Thailand.

“Move United” is a national recreational leader for individuals with disabilities.

“Will has always wanted to be a runner since before he could walk and he has been chasing this dream for about 15 years now,” said mother, Katie Butts.

Sixteen-year-old, Will, was born with Hanhart Syndrome, a rare ailment resulting in hand differences and missing ankles and feet.

“We might need special equipment, but we adapt and overcome challenges to be the best possible version of ourselves,” said para-athlete Will.

Will fell in love with the para-community and track and field at five years old.

“There’s kind of a mutual understanding of the struggle of a disabled person and what it takes to get up and compete as a said disabled person and I think the athletes really encourage each other,” said Will.

He has been training hard to get ready for the international competition.

“He started competing at regional and national Move United Sanctioned Competitions back in 2018, including the Texas Regional Games, the UCO Endeavor Games, and most recently, this past summer at The Hartford Nationals in Birmingham, Alabama. This will be the first time he will be competing at the international level,” said Shuan Butcher, communications manager for Move United.

Will is one of 20 athletes who will be representing the United States in Thailand.

He is hitting the track oversees in the 100, 200 and 400 meter sprint and long jump.

“You’re kind of suspended in the air for a few milliseconds, it feels like longer but its pretty short, it kind of feels like you’re flying,” said Will.

His determination and “Will” power won’t let his disability speak for him.

“Will has never let anyone’s expectations or limitation define him. He just faces everything head on and figures out a way to do what he wants to do,” said Katie.

For many athletes in the past, this competition has served as a stepping stone for the Paralympic Games, which is Will’s goal in 2028.

Will and the team will go to Thailand on Tuesday and he will compete next week.