East Texas parents make preparations as schools shut down due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After more than 20 East Texas school districts have closed, with COVID-19 cases on the rise, the virus is forcing some families to find alternatives for child care leaving families to prepare ahead of time if their schools close.

For parents who work full time like Richey Graham, it’s nearly impossible to drop everything and stay at home with their children.

“I’d have to make arrangements to be off of work, that would cause us to use PTO time, they’d have to find somebody to fill in my spot,” Graham said.

Graham and his wife have a son with down syndrome and both have said he needs an educational environment to help him grow and develop.

“Everything for other kids is on the computer,” Graham added. “Caleb isn’t able to get on the computer and do his own thing.”

One grandmother and former educator said she would have to leave her life behind in Dallas if her daughter needed the help.

“I have to, she has no one else.” Joy Biggs said. “Her dad lives in Tyler but he works.”

Biggs added that her daughter is a single mom.

“I’d have to tell my husband adios because I could not leave her in a clench,” Biggs said.

Some parents said schools closing will force them to add a nanny into their budget. While others will find a way to work from home.

Some daycares have stepped in to offer help. One Overton Child Care Facility for parents who do not have enough time to plan before schools close down.

Despite different solutions, most parents agree that kids should be in the classroom learning from their teachers.

“They will learn so much more at school than they will at home,” Graham said. “The worst possible thing you could do is close down our schools.”