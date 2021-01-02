East Texas pharmacy responds to mixed messages on the COVID-19 vaccine

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Many elderly Texans now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have capped off 2020 and entered the new year with confusion.

Texas, alongside Florida and Ohio, is one of the few states breaking CDC guidelines, directing providers to immediately vaccinate all eligible Texans. Although people over the age of 65 and those 16 and up who face certain medical conditions are now qualified according to Texas state officials, many elderly East Texans, specifically, are being turned away by local pharmacies due to a lack of vaccine supply, leaving many with mixed messages.

After Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services announced who qualified for phase 1B of the vaccine, two days later, he encouraged providers to give the vaccine not only to our frontline health care workers but also to elderly Texans and those with underlying critical medical conditions.

That same day, Gov. Abbott, in a tweet later criticized providers for not giving out the vaccine.

Regardless, many East Texans looking to get vaccinated who fall under the newly announced phase 1B group, have been rejected. This is where the confusion lies. One pharmacy in Longview, Louis Morgan Drugs #4, ran out of their first shipment of the vaccine within two hours.

“People are asking to be able to get put on the list because of different health conditions or age. We received our first allotment last week and within two hours we had given every vaccine we had to healthcare workers. We’ve been getting a lot of those phone calls but unfortunately, we haven’t had many vaccines to give.” Shawn Sams, Co-Owner, Louis Moran Drugs #4

For co-owner of Louis Morgan Drugs #4, Shawn Sams, his pharmacy is able to distribute the 1B group. The problem is, they no longer have the vaccine to distribute and are unaware of the number of doses in their next allotment.

“People will be able to get on a waiting list and an appointment but what we’re waiting for this time period is when will we get the vaccine, and when we get it, how many will it be?”

The universal message many health professionals continue to stress is patience.

“We all just need to have a little bit of patience and I’ll help make it as easy as it’s supposed to be,” said Sams.