East Texas pilot hospitalized after plane crash into trees

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas pilot was injured after a plane crash into trees while landing Sunday afternoon.

DPS troopers responded to reports of a crash five miles north of New Summerfield at 4:30 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Cessna 182 single-engine plane was flying from the Cherokee County airport north of Rusk to CR 4716.

The plane experienced a strong tailwind when landing and went too fast off the runway. The aircraft went through a barbed-wire fence and hit several trees.

The pilot was identified as 73-year-old Waun R. Harrison, a Troup native. He was taken to UT Health East Texas in Jacksonville. Harrison is in stable condition.

