East Texas pipeline workers save child, adult pinned by rollover crash into trees

Photo: Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Bystanders who witnessed a car wreck early Tuesday morning were able to save two people who were pinned inside.

The department posted just before 7 a.m., they were sent to a one-car wreck near the intersection of FM 2276 and FM 850 north of Henderson.

Several pipeline workers witnessed the crash and it was reported that a child and an adult were pinned inside. They were able to call 911 and get them out of the car before emergency workers arrived at the scene.

Thankfully, the two victims had only minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

