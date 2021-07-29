Photos: East Texas plane makes emergency landing in field after losing power

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Nic Jones (Elderville-Lakeport VFD)

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas plane with a student and flight instructor on board made an emergency landing in a field Thursday afternoon.

The plane took from the East Texas Regional Airport in Longview. Michael Searcy with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said that the plane lost all power shortly after takeoff.

Searcy says that the pilots “handled the landing extremely well” and were able to ditch in a field. The landing site was located near CR 2011 and Lake Cherokee.

It is unknown as of this writing whether the student or the instructor landed the plane. Neither of them was injured in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

  • Photo: Nic Jones (Elderville-Lakeport VFD)
  • Photo: Nic Jones (Elderville-Lakeport VFD)
  • Photo: Nic Jones (Elderville-Lakeport VFD)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51