JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A great garden requires lots of preparation and maintenance to develop. Rowe Farms, a family-owned business operating for the last 23 years, shares tips on how to prepare your plants for a successful season.

“At this time of year, you want to go ahead and get your flower beds prepped. You want to pull out all the weeds and anything that the winter might have killed and left behind,” said Grower and salesman at Rowe Farms, Matt Rowe.

The spring season is here and gardening experts say it is the perfect weather now to replenish and ensure you have enough fertilizer on hand.

Going over all the tools in your shed, clearing out weeds, old mulch and debris can get you back to new bare soil for your new plants this season.

“I would invest into a little bit of Miracle-Gro because a little goes a long way. A little shovel is also perfect. Something to just kind of till up the soil with. Either a shovel or even the fork out of your kitchen. Whatever you’ve got around since people are trying to save on everything they can,” said Rowe.

Rowe Farms recommends investing in perennial flowers which come back from their roots every year.

“Personally, in my own opinion, I look for proven winters. They are more disease resistant and heat tolerant. They also have longer longevity compared to generic plants. So, you can save your money in that perspective because that one plant can go further than a lot of the other typical ones that have superior genetics. Outside of that, look for perennials and any kind of shrubs,” said Rowe.

With varying temperatures in the East Texas climate, adjusting watering habits accordingly can help ensure your plants last year-round.

For green thumbs like Irma Arroyo, she shares that wild petunias and geraniums are some of her go-to’s to plant.

“At my house, I enjoy planting dahlias, geraniums, impatiens, and succulents since they don’t require much water. I love planting everything because I love all flowers and they all have beautiful colors,” said Arroyo .

To get the best investment out of your gardening plans this Spring, start planting early and enjoy your time landscaping.