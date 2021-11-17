East Texas plumbers share tips to prevent drain issues this Thanksgiving

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- As we get closer to the holiday season and families gather once again, certain objects can end up deep in your drains. This can cause a holiday emergency.

For this reason, plumbers are important to our community.

“Take the waste away the sewer away, without them it would be an unhealthy atmosphere around here,” said Ross Rudd, the owner of Rudd Plumbing.

He has worked in plumbing for more than 40 years. For his employees, the day after Thanksgiving leaves them with a full plate.

“It’s the busiest time of the year for stoppages (and) sewer lines,” said Tommy Griffin, the service manager for Rudd Plumbing.

With so much work to do on the holiday, they’re main focus is in the kitchen and in the bathroom.

Griffin added, he has seen some scary situations.

“Probably the craziest I’ve ever seen, a lady was using her disposal and she put a bunch of macaroni in there in her disposal to chop it up. Well it cleared the disposal, but it didn’t clear the line. It was packed in the drain as hard as a rock. We had to take the p trap off and dig it out. It was literally packed in there as hard as concrete,” he said.

Macaroni is usually out of ordinary, but the usual suspects for clogging sinks are potato skins, oil and rice.

The reason for all these clogged pipes is people putting too much down the disposal.

“People come in from the holidays with their relatives. They have so many people there. There’s so much food and stuff that goes down the drain when they’re through cooking and through eating. They clean their plates and stuff like that. It creates you know a more than usual amount of food that goes down there,” said Griffin.

To help make it easier on East Texas plumbers, remember to only put small amounts of food down the drain and run plenty of water. Also be weary of flushable wipes because they can clog up a toilet.