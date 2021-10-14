East Texas police arrest 3 teenagers in connection to shooting of boy near a hotel

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department arrested three teenage boys, aged 13, 14 and 16 for shooting at another boy near a hotel on Cowhorn Creek.

According to TTPD, a caller, who reported the incident, said the boys left the area and were running across the Central Mall parking lot.

Officers were close by and got to the mall within a few seconds. When the three boys saw the officers coming, they tried to duck into one of the Dillard’s loading docks to hide, but had already been spotted.

They tried to run again, but officers were able to catch them before they could get far, according to TTPD.

TTPD said the 16-year-old had a backpack with him that had two handguns, one of which turned out to have been stolen in Illinois, a replica air pistol and a small container of marijuana in it.

The three boys were arrested and were taken to a juvenile detention center. All three were charged with deadly conduct-discharging a firearm, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of Marijuana.