TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Super Bowl Sunday only days away, East Texas police will be increasing their presence on the roadways.

Starting Sunday at midnight, you can expect to see more law enforcement on the roadways.

“The Combined Accident Reduction Effort is a nationwide program,” Sergeant Jean Dark with Texas DPS says.

C.A.R.E. is an initiative that is activated when a high influx of traffic is expected, all in an effort to reduce the number of fatal crashes on the roads.

AAA Texas said they tend to see a higher number of drinking and driving-related crashes around major holidays and events.

Whether East Texans plan on going to a friend’s house or watching the big game at a restaurant, officials will be urging them to come up with a plan to get home before they start drinking.

“Create a plan in advance, to ensure themselves and their loved ones get home safe,” Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas, explains.

It’s not just a concern for adults, but for our children too. Mothers Against Drunk Driving says that now would be a good time to start having those conversations with your children.

“3 out of 4 kids say that their parents have the biggest influence on whether they decide to underage drink,” says Kathy Davidson with M.A.A.D East Texas.

So while you are getting ready to watch the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals go head to head in Super Bowl 56, remember that the real winner is the one who puts their safety first.