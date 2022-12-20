BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) — On the morning of Dec. 13, Brandie Howell’s son went to feed their three dogs in the morning, only to find two of his three dogs had suddenly died.

“We loved them immensely, we had them since puppies. They were everything to us,” said Brandie Howell, a dog owner.

Howell said she did not see blood anywhere, and she began smelling to see if they got into something harmful at home. But, she could not figure out what killed her dogs. She sent her dogs to a veterinarian in Gilmer for autopsies. She said they reported that the rat poisoning strychnine was in their systems.

“I feel like I am living my worst nightmare,” said Howell.

She said she believes that people from a nearby property may have something to do with it.

Since her dogs died she shared what she has been experiencing, “the taunting at night, calling out our surviving dog, lights in the woods. Even yesterday as chief Easterling was doing fingerprints on my master bedroom window, people were watching,” said Howell.

The Big Sandy Police Department is investigating this case.

“At this point don’t know where the dogs would have got the poison (or) where it came from. The only thing, I can know is that for a fact is that they were poisoned or that they did in fact ingest something that poisoned them being strychnine and that it was a pretty decent concentration,” said David Easterling, Chief of Police at Big Sandy Police Department.

Police are investigating, and going through the evidence.

“Right this second we are still underway like I said. We have some evidence that we are still processing… and we are trying to make sure that Mrs. Howell feels as safe as possible,” said Easterling.

Howell said she she feels like a prisoner in her own home.

“If you could poison an animal what else could you do,” she said.

Howell asked for prayers and said she is grateful that police have taken action.