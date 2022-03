TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department are investigating what they believe to be a suspicious death.

53-year-old Johnny Robinson was found unresponsive on a couch in the 500 block of Melton Street at 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Robinson was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center. He died there on Wednesday.

His death is being investigated as a “suspicious death” and his body was sent to Dallas for autopsy.