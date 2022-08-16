MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are looking for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in several catalytic converter thefts.

The crimes happened in Mount Pleasant. Officials have pictures of the car they believe is connected to the thefts. The car does not have a front plate and is a four-door sedan from the mid to early 2000’s, said Mount Pleasant Police.

Officials also said the thefts happened around 5:00 a.m. If you have any information about the incidents call MPPD at 903-575-4004.