KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of committing fraud at a local bank in Kilgore.

The Kilgore Police Department shared photos of the man on Tuesday who allegedly targeted the Vera Bank.

If you have any information regarding this individual’s identity, please contact detective Joseph Johnston at 903-218-6906 or joseph.johnston@cityofkilgore.com.