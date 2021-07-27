East Texas police officers recognized for guarding roads from drunk drivers

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- East Texas police officers were honored during a ceremony in Tyler for their commitment to protecting the community from drunk drivers.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving held the Take the Wheel Law Enforcement Recognition event at Holly Tree Country Club on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, the organization mentioned how drunk driving affects the lives of many people.

Every year officers arrest more than 1 million people for driving under the influence or driving while intoxicated.

Mothers at the event said their goal is to prevent families from being hurt as well as police officers.

“There’s a move-over slowdown law out there because when law enforcement, TxDOT or other emergency responders are out there on the side of the road, they’re being hit by impaired drivers, distracted drivers. We’re losing way too many important people on the side of the roadway because of this,” said Heather Singleton, with the Texas Department of Transportation.

According to data, officers are at risk of being hit by drunk drivers when they stop on the side of the road.

MAAD is hoping to prevent these types of incidents from happening. They also want to continue to educate the community about the dangers of drinking and driving. During the event on Tuesday, the organization also talked about their No More Victims project, which strives to prevent DWI crashes.