East Texas police searching for man accused of running roofing repair scam

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police are searching for a man they say was paid more than $6,100 to fix a roof, but didn’t do it.

Anthony Jewell, 37, told a man he would be done with the project by the end of May, but never touched a shingle or put a nail in the roof, according to police. Texarkana Texas Police said that the last time Jewell was seen by the victim was when he paid all the money to Jewell.

The victim messaged Jewell several times and asked what was going on, but Jewell “would just come back with a litany of excuses about why he hadn’t done the work yet,” according to TTPD.

TTPD said that some of his excuses included:

He was at his kid’s graduation

He was in the mountains

He was having dinner with his family

After three weeks, Jewell told the victim he’d give the money back, but would have to charge him a 15% cancellation fee and another 35% as a product restocking fee, but never followed through with that promise, according to TTPD.

Three months later, the victim was still waiting on Jewell to give the money back, but all the victim got was more promises to return the money he owed and then excuses why he didn’t, police said.

TTPD said that Jewell went as far as to threaten to file harassment charges against him if he ever contacted him again.

The victim then went to TTPD.

One of the detectives with TTPD spoke with Jewell a couple of times on the phone and said he was given excuses too. Jewell agreed to go to the police department to be interviewed, but Jewell reportedly never showed up.

A judge has now issued a felony warrant for theft over $2,500 for Jewell. If you know where he is, call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.