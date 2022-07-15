TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are looking for a man accused of stealing from a convenience store twice and dropping into the building through the roof during both incidents.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly sole from the location on the 1000 block of Bowie Street the previous week.

Officials said he took cash and items worth thousands of dollars from the store.

A security camera recorded the man as he fell through the roof, giving police a picture of the suspect. Police said man later tried to wrap his hoodie on his head after he saw the camera.

If you recognize him, please call police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.