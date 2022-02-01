TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of running over his wife with his pickup truck in Texarkana and fleeing.

Law enforcement are looking for John Easley, 43, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police received a call about a disturbance around 9:30 p.m. on Monday in the 2700 block of Charlotte Street.

When officers arrived they saw Easley had allegedly run over his estranged wife with a black Nissan truck, then he escaped. The woman was taken to a local hospital to have her injuries treated. She is expected to make a full recovery.

After conducting an initial investigation, detective Warren Smith obtained an arrest warrant for Easley Monday night for the assault. Easley was also wanted on a warrant for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register.

Anyone with information on Easley’s whereabouts should call police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.