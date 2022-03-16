TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are searching for a teen wanted in connection to the December 2021 murders of two people.

Deangelo Handy and Rickalon Young were killed in a shooting at the Oaks at Rosehill Apartments. A 17-year-old male was also shot several times and seriously injured, said the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Kevonte Collins is wanted for capital murder, and police said they have been looking for him since December.

On Wednesday, officials shared on social media they are still looking for Collins. They think he previously left Texarkana, but now they think he is back and could be in a hotel.

“We’re pretty sure that there are people in Texarkana who know exactly where he is and are helping him. We really need to get this guy off the streets now,” said police.

Authorities said there have been reports that someone might retaliate against other family members in connection to the murders.

Residents should call police if they see Collins or know where he is staying. Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to Collins’ arrest. You can do it all anonymously by calling your tip in to 903-793-STOP.