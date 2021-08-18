East Texas police seek public’s help in finding Marshall woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Marshall Police Department)

MARSHALL, TEXAS — The Marshall Police Department is asking the public to help them find a woman who went missing early Monday morning.

According to MPD, 24-year-old Rhaya Hicks of Marshall was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainseville Road around 3:30 a.m. Monday, August 16.

Police say she was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530. Hicks was wearing a white, pink, and blue two-piece bathing suit.

Anyone with any information about Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4578, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51