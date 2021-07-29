East Texas police veteran passes away after lengthy battle with COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas police officer passed away Wednesday night after a long battle with COVID-19, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Lieutenant Clay McClure, 54, was a 22-year veteran of the Texarkana Police Department. He died “surrounded by his family and some of his closest brothers in blue.”

“Clay was more than a great cop. He was a mentor, a brother, and a lifelong friend whose legacy will live on in this organization. He will be missed.” Chief Kevin Schutte

Officer McClure leaves behind his wife and two children. The department asks that the public keep “his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a surge in cases and hospitalizations across the country. Public health officials have urged those who are not vaccinated to receive a shot.

While the vaccine does not stop an individual from getting the coronavirus, the symptoms will be much less severe and make hospitalization for a vaccinated person extremely unlikely.