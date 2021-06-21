East Texas pool expert speaks on nationwide chlorine shortage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cory Santos, owner of Aquanas Pool Solutions in Tyler, says the nationwide chlorine shortage could not come at a worse time. The nation is facing a shortage after two major events: the pandemic and Hurricane Laura destroying many chemical plants including a huge housing facility in Lake Charles.

The chlorine shortage is a major problem in the summer months because the water temperature rises. This requires more chlorine to keep bad bacteria’s out.

Due to the shortage, the chemical has doubled in price. Many people are turning to alternate cleaning solutions to keep their pools sanitized.

“A lot of people are trying to revert to liquid chlorine, you know just kind of pouring bleach into swimming pools and stuff like that. You know, you just can’t get it anywhere and if you do, you’re gonna pay an arm and a leg for it so it’s definitely a problem for sure. It’s something we’re all trying to overcome. I’m doing the same, I’m having to revert to different methods as well to kind of keep the water sanitized because everybody wants to swim.” Cory Santos, Owner of Aquanas Pool Solutions

Santos says chlorine is the life of a swimming pool. It’s what keeps the water clean and what keeps people safe while swimming. While the shortage is present, he recommends showering before and after getting into a pool, keeping leaves and debris out of the water, and reminds everyone to exit the water to use the restroom.