TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In the next few days, severe storms are expected Thursday night, and a blast of cold air early next week. Local power companies are preparing to keep the lights on once this winter weather hits.

Even though SWEPCO and Oncor trim trees year round, they said high winds are the biggest concern right now and toward the end of this week.

“We are watching the wind this week because the first front there is going to be a lot of wind with it,” said Tom Trimble, east region Oncor.

SWEPCO said their crews are out right now cutting back trees away from the powerlines.

“There are teams out today working on projects cutting back trees, trees that we have access to because that a huge part in preventing outages and falling lines when we can manage the trees,” said Doug Warner, SWEPCO Spokesperson.

When it comes to the projected cold temperatures on Monday, Oncor has all of their workers staffed and prepared.

SWEPCO and Oncor believe there is no cause for panic.

“The cold alone doesn’t send up red flags and say oh my gosh folks are going to lose their power, obviously there comes and increase of demand,” said Warner.

The forecast does show a possibility of a wintry mix.

“There could be some snow flurries, sleet, freezing rain is what we are watching is the closets. Freezing rain falls freezing on our lines that what we are wanting to avoid at all possible,” said Trimble.

Before the weather event rolls into town, It’s best to stay updated with your power company. The easiest way to do that is to download their app on your phone. You can even report a power outage at your home or apartment.

Oncor urges that if your power does go out to report it. They say do not assume your neighbor did.

“We are on all platforms, Facebook, X which was Twitter, and Instagram,” said Warner.

At home, its best to have a power outage kit ready, electronics charged and a loved one to stay with if your power goes out.

“Go check on your neighbor, we are all a community and we all care about each other,” said Trimble.

It’s best to start preparing now and keep your eye to the sky.