EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Law enforcement agencies in East Texas are partnering with the DEA and Next Step Community Solutions for drug take-back events across the piney woods.

According to a press release, residents can bring their prescription drugs, other than needles or aerosols, to one of the many no questions asked events. The DEA recommends take-back programs as the best way to dispose of old drugs.

“This is the easiest and safest way to dispose of unwanted and unused medications and

in turn makes our communities safer and healthier,” said Joseph Byrum, director of prevention

programs at Next Step Community Solutions. “More than 4,000 pounds of prescriptions have

been collected at these events in the last few years. That is more than one million pills that will not end up in the wrong hands. We are helping to prevent opioid addiction from ever starting.”

More than half of those over age 12 who abuse prescription drugs said they got them from friends and family, sometimes taking them from an unattended medicine cabinet, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

According to Next Step Community Solutions, if unused prescription drugs are thrown in the trash, they can be retrieved and illegally sold or abused. If they are flushed, they can contaminate the water supply.

All law enforcement events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations, address details are as follows:

Tyler Police Department: Walgreens, 110 SSW Loop 323, Tyler, Texas

Kilgore Police Department: Walmart, 1201 Stone Street, Kilgore, Texas

Gilmer Police Department: Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 US Highway 271, Gilmer, Texas

Jefferson Police Department: Brookshire’s, 404 East Broadway Street, Jefferson, Texas

Pittsburg Police Department: Station parking lot, 520 South Greer Boulevard

Hallsville Police Department: Station parking lot, 105 West Main Street, Hallsville, Texas

Linden Police Department: Dropbox, 409 Blaylock, Linden, Texas

Marshall Police Department: Walgreens, 309 East End Boulevard, Marshall, Texas

Cass County Sheriff’s Office: Dropbox, 604 Highway 8 N, Linden, Texas

Morris County Sheriff’s Office: Dropbox, 502 Union Street, Daingerfield, Texas

For more information about these events, please visit this website.