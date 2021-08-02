East Texas program available for residents who had homes destroyed by spring tornadoes

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The East Texas Council of Governments has a program that can help residents rebuild their homes, if they were damaged by the spring tornadoes.

The initiative would benefit those living in Panola and Rusk counties.

ETCOG is collaborating with the Texas Department of Housing Community Affairs (TDHCA) HOME Disaster Relief Program. This program helps people affected by disasters.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 6 at 5:00 p.m. To apply, click here.

On average, it can cost $100,000- 110,000 to rebuild a single-family home. This might be different depending on the size of the family.

People who are eligible for the assistance must have property damage from the disaster and they shouldn’t have received help from FEMA. They should also have a clear title on their home with no liens.

