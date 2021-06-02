East Texas pug, Lionel, to trot into spotlight at Westminster Dog Show

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas dog is once again trotting into the spotlight for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Lionel the pug from Canton has been competing in dog shows his whole life, racking up points and titles.

“Lionel is a grand champion gold, so he’s almost at the highest level,” Lionel’s owner Shari Curran said.

Curran said that a lot of time and money are invested to make sure they are in tip top shape for the judges.

“They’re bathed everyday at a dog show, they’re groomed everyday and they are trimmed up and made to look the best that they can look,” Curran said.

Judges look at several things when they evaluate the dogs.

“What they want to do is look at all the dogs in the ring and figure out which dog in their mind looks the most like their idea of what a perfect pug is,” Curran said. “That’s confirmation, that’s structure, that’s the lay of his shoulders, his face, his head.”

One thing show dogs learn how to do is “stack”, which is where their front paws are facing the judges so that they can better look at their outline.

“It’s not a natural thing, you have to teach them how to fix their feet and stand straight and look at the judge like you want to win,” Curran said.

Lionel, one of the top pugs in the country, is headed to Westminster Dog Show in New York, and not for the first time.

The prize for the winners, however, are not as glamorous as one might think.

“You get these little ribbons that are probably worth about 15 cents,” Curran said.

At the end of the day, Lionel still gets the job of sitting still and looking handsome.

The Westminster Dog Show will air on FOX51 next weekend.