East Texas rainfall causing delays on hay production

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The heavy rain from the last few weeks is taking a toll on farmers in East Texas. Now, it is delaying hay production and causing some stress for people working in the fields.

Every summer, farmers will cut and bale hay to store for the winter months. This allows their herds of cows to survive the cold. Recently, however, the rain has put them behind schedule.

Smith County farmer Malcolm Williams said that the timing this year has been the biggest problem.

“When they’re wet, we can’t spray them for weeds, we can’t fertilize them, we can’t do anything because we don’t want to rut them up, for our baling equipment to come in, and be too rough on it,” Williams said. “We’re all in the same boat. It’s a timing thing. Like I was saying about the weather, we all depend on those guys more than they realize.”

Williams said that the grass got used to so much water that it could go into shcok once he cuts it, making it harder for it to grow temporarily.

Williams was also unable to spray for weeks. He is concerned that this will affect the quality of his hay.

Many farmers are keeping up with the weather by checking the forecast three to four times a day.