LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Hiway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better know by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album.

“We’ve had a rough time, its kind of a rough area but at the end of the day we can do anything if we put our minds to it. We just have that part that allows us to, while were pursuing something, to give back in the process of pursuing what ever your doing. And I think that that’s kind of something that’s missing from our game plan” Davis said.

Before a block party celebrating his latest album release, Davis said he is using this opportunity to give back to the people of Longview.

Davis said while stressing the importance of remembering your roots, that his goal is to keep inspiring everyone to give back.