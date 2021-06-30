East Texas raw dairy farm celebrates National Dairy Month

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – June is celebrated as National Dairy Month. What started out as a milk and grocery store promotion in 1937 now acts as a reminder of the health benefits dairy products have.

East Texas dairy farmers have celebrated these health benefits all year long. The Waldo Way Farm in Mineola have been producing local dairy for 10 years, but are not known as an average dairy provider.

The farm prides themselves in creating products with real, simple, and raw ingredients. The Waldo Way Farm offers raw milk products from guernsey cows, along with artisan bakery items, grass-fed meats, and more.

Everything sold is raised and produced on their farm aside from a few items which they get from other local farm partners with the same mission. All of their milk is raw, meaning it is not heat-pasteurized.

Owner NaRisa Waldo said that when people think of dairy they think of milk, but until they have tried raw milk from a guernsey cow, they haven’t tried milk from it’s purest form. The farm owner said this is the number one health sustaining dairy product.

“I could not do without my dairy milk,” NaRisa said. “As far as carry on the physical activities that I do and the mental activities that I do. So, I strongly suggest a good whole, wonderful, whole milk.”

Dairy products contain essential nutrients for the body, including calcium, potassium, vitamin D, and protein. Studies show intaking dairy can reduce the risk of high blood pressure, osteoporosis, and even certain cancers.

Waldo encouraged people to celebrate National Dairy month each year by making conscious decisions on what we eat and by making an effort to support local, real farmers. The Waldo Way Farm has another location in the Tyler and Lindale area. To learn more about their raw dairy products, you can visit their website.