East Texas real estate market in crisis with high demand, low supply

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas real estate market is caught in a crisis with inventory exceedingly low, but the demand for affordable housing excessively high.

Many movers have flooded to this part of the state looking to settle down, but there are just not enough homes out there.

Interest rates have been low during the pandemic, but are starting to slowly creep back up. One local realtor recommends buyers come with competitive offer, perhaps even higher than the owner’s asking price.

This is because since stock is so low, houses are selling fast. She suggests that buyers prepare their home for sale quickly.

“There are so many homes that are needed within like the one hundred to two hundred thousand dollar range, and there’s hardly any out there. And when as soon as one pops up, it’s selling for way over asking.” Denice Smith, Realtor with Keller Williams

Smith also says that if you are thinking of selling your home, now is the best time to do it. Spring is a heavy buying and selling season and it is just around the corner.