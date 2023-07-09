TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During the summer more people look to purchase homes but realtors say you may have trouble finding anything available.

“It’s an interesting time in the housing market right now, especially here in Tyler,” said Brian Chinn, realtor with EXP Realty, The Brian Chinn Team.

The East Texas housing market has been up and down since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“It was crazy last year so, you know, we were getting multiple offers, prices were high, and people were still coming and making cash offers,” said Debby Cannon, realtor with the Texas Property Aces at Keller Williams.

Now, East Texas realtors tell us things may be leveling out for buyers and sellers.

“We’re seeing prices really just kind of hold steady overall, we haven’t seen any price drops or major decreases in price and properties,” said Chinn.

Though there is still the issue of available houses on the market.

“This market right now is kind of a mix, it’s not necessarily a seller’s market, it’s not really a buyer’s market, the number of buyers is down for sure to where it was at the height of the pandemic, interest rates have driven the number of buyers down,” said Chinn.

Realtors said they don’t see prices dropping anytime soon.

“A lot of things that are actually helping the market here in Tyler, like the medical school opening, which is bringing lots of people in,” said Chinn.

So if you plan to buy, experts say it’s best not to wait.