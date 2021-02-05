East Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert receives $5,000 metal detector fine

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) questions Attorney General William Barr before the House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Congressional Auditorium at the US Capitol Visitors Center July 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. – (Photo by Matt McClain / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MATT MCCLAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK)- Representative Louie Gohmert announced that he received a $5,000 fine that said he did not comply with a metal detector requirement during a House of Representatives session.

He made the announcement on Friday.

“For weeks, I have complied with Speaker Pelosi’s unconstitutional metal detector policy,” said Gohmert.

He added that he went through the metal detector screening to enter the House meeting. Gohmert then left the House floor and went to the restroom, which is right beside the Speaker’s lobby. He spoke with a Capitol police officer and told him he had never been screened after going to the restroom.

Gohmert also said the three main entrances have metal detectors except for the House floor entrance from the Speaker’s Lobby.

The representative believes this situation should not have been an issue.

“Since I had been complying with the metal detector requirement despite the Constitutional issue, I was surprised to receive a notice today stating that I had not complied with their policy and that I would be fined $5,000,” said Gohmert. “I will be appealing the fine and taking whatever action is necessary, especially considering this policy is unconstitutional.”

Gohmert also mentioned that the U.S. Constitution prohibits members of Congress from being detained on the way to or from a session of the House.

“This fine has nothing to do with following the rules and everything to do with furthering the Democrats’ never ending scheme to demonize and punish their political opponents,” said Gohmert “Nonetheless, I have been trying to comply, but it gets difficult to do so when Democrats keep changing the rules and their enforcement.”