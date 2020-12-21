East Texas reported as ‘area with high hospitalization,’ COVID-19 restrictions expected for businesses

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A group of counties in East Texas were reported as an ‘area with high hospitalization.’ This means that more COVID-19 restrictions will apply to restaurants and businesses in this area.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services 19 counties are in Trauma Service Area G.

Under Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, except for certain establishments, businesses that were previously allowed to operate up to 75% of their total listed occupancy must now operate at no more than 50% of the total listed occupancy, the city of Tyler Emergency Management wrote.

Additionally, people may not go to bars in “areas with high hospitalization” unless these establishments operate drive-thru, pickup and delivery.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran also reminded people and businesses to keep doing their part to fight the coronavirus.

“The number one way to guard against the increasing spread of the Coronavirus and to protect the community from additional restrictions from the state is to regulate our own behavior in a responsible way,” said Judge Moran. “We should, as individuals, make the choices to wear a mask, avoid large crowds, keep our distance, wash our hands often, and stay home if we feel sick. By doing this, we can reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect our community, and regain additional liberties and opportunities for ourselves and our businesses.”

These new restrictions can change once “the Trauma Service Area has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.”