TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Business is on pause in the United States House of Representatives, after Tuesday’s historic vote to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of The House.

“Right now, everything in the house comes to a halt,” said Rep. Nathaniel Moran, (R) Texas.

Tuesday’s vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House was the first time the House has voted to remove a sitting speaker since 1910, and it is the only time in history that one has been removed.

“The catalyst for this occurred with the debt limit when the speaker moved the debt limit bill. It was based on time, not money,” said Rep. Pete Sessions, (R) Texas.

Eight Republicans voted for McCarthy to step down. Four East Texas congressmen chose to keep McCarthy as Speaker.

“I voted not to move forward at this time, not to remove the speaker. We’re entering the time where we need to be together, not apart,” said Sessions.

With the speaker’s seat vacant, all business is put on pause until someone is named. This caused House members like Sessions to be sent home.

“People wanted to be able to move our business, and when the when the speaker issue came up, it did us no good to stay there, because, in essence, what we’ve got to do is pick a new speaker before we move forward,” said Sessions.

With everything paused in DC, East Texans want to know what happens when lawmakers return to the capitol.

“Next Tuesday, we’re going to meet as a conference. The Republicans get together as a conference and nominate somebody to put forward to the floor,” said Moran.

Many names are circulating on who will be nominated but nothing is final yet.

“What we’re looking for is a fresh face, someone that knows what they’re doing and has a background in this,” said Sessions.

“The two primary candidates right now are Steve Scalise, who’s the majority leader, and chairman, Jim Jordan, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, both of those men would be fantastic Speakers of The House,” said Moran.

Moran said that no matter who they pick it will be a hard road ahead.

“Still have to get to 218 votes, and as you saw in January, that’s not an easy task, and with a slim majority right now, we just have three, three votes as a majority,” said Moran.

Their hope is that they can hand the gavel to someone that will help make changes happen.