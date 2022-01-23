East Texas Reptile and Exotic Pet Show hosted thousands of reptiles from across the U.S.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One of the largest reptile expos in the United States took place in Longview on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The HERPS East Texas Reptile and Exotic Pet Show hosted some of the top breeders from around the U.S. There were thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies and more available for purchase to the public.

“We started in 2015 and we put on expos all over Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. What we do is bring in vendors all over the United States to set up their own booths and sell animals. They sell everything from snakes, tortoises and frogs but we also have mammals like hedgehogs, gerbils and hamsters and things like that,” said Shawn Gray, owner and promoter.

Not only is this a sales event, but also an educational experience. This gives vendors a chance to explain that not all reptiles are scary.