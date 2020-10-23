East Texas Republicans share their opinion of the final Presidential debate

(KETK)- East Texas Republicans said one issue that mattered to them during the final presidential debate was the economy.

Inside the Republic Ice House restaurant in Tyler, East Texas Republicans sat cheering on President Trump and watched with anticipation.

A lot of people agreed with Trump and said that individuals need to go back to work, and Texas needs to continue to thrive.

Lauren Snyder, a Smith County Republican said the state should open back up.

“We did the 15 days to slow the spread. They extended it indefinitely, and we just feel like it’s time. We’re responsible we’ll take the extra precautions.” Snyder said.