East Texas residents left with downed trees in their yard

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday’s storm was packed with a lot of rain, but the wind was late to the game.

Windows were broken, gutters broke off and powerlines knocked down.

Many homes around East Texas are still cleaning up from Thursday’s high wins where trees are responsible for most of the damage. After February’s winter storm, many trees died, and now with the high winds that are coming down.

“We got about 15 calls yesterday, and we were only able to respond to three of those and a few of those we still have to clean up today,” Michael Castle, the owner of Castle’s Tree Service.

Local tree services like Salcido Lawn and Castle’s Tree Service said keeping your trees maintained year-round may help prevent damage during expected and unexpected storms.

“Stay inside, stay safe, wait until the storm is over, and then clean it up,” Marvin Salicido, the owner of Salicido Lawn said. “It’s not worth it trying to go move a car or move some toys out of the yard while tree limbs are falling. Stay safe, wait until it’s over, and then clean up afterward.”

Winter storm Uri was said to be a cause for many trees dieing. Locals put off getting their trees taken care of, and now the trees are ready to go.

“A lot of trees customers were trying to be patient on because they were such a large mature historic trees and really didn’t want to see the trees go,” Castle said.

Salcido said East Texans need to keep checking on trees and other large shrubs looking for signs or problems. No foliage is a telltale sign your tree is dead. This means East Texans haven’t seen foilage in the spring or summer. A licensed tree service can help make that determination.

“That’s going to prevent damage to your roof and damage to your yards, cars and people,” Salicido said.

Vigilance will help protect your trees and wallet.