TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Severe thunderstorms came through East Texas Tuesday afternoon. Some counties experienced flood advisories and many saw large hail.

Tyler resident Karli Finch said the hail just kept getting bigger and heavier.

“All of a sudden we heard baseballs dropping on the roof and whenever we heard that, we darted out to the window and was watching. At first, it was small and pea-sized then it got humungous in size like a softball,” said Finch.

Photo courtesy: Karli Finch

Photo courtesy: Karli Finch

Photo courtesy: Karli Finch

Photo courtesy: Karli Finch

She said the animals on her farm were not happy about the ice falling from the sky.

“It was really funny to see all of the cows and chickens running from the storm and seeing them bucking. It was just a good laugh,” said Finch.

KETK’s Chief Meteorologist Carson Vickroy said historically, June is a month East Texas will see hail storms.

“All of that potential energy from those warm temperatures results in large hail stones from strong updrafts, as we know can create a lot of damage,” said Vickroy.

After the storm left Tyler, people and businesses checked every vehicle and rooftop for damage.

“The trucks all have huge dents in them. Our windshield has a huge splint in it, so it was no joke,” said Finch.

Vickroy said to stay weather aware and get you and your cars to safety ahead of the storm.

“We have all modes of severe weather pretty much year-round in East Texas and the best thing to do when there is a big hail threat in the forecast is asking ‘How am I going to protect first my life? and if the storm is going to be a threat to my property?,'” said Vickroy.