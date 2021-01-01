East Texas restaurant to donate Thursday earnings to family after 4 die in crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- A fundraiser was held on Thursday at an East Texas restaurant to help a family that lost 4 people in a crash.

The wreck happened at the intersection of FM 757 and FM 2767, which is eight miles east of Tyler.

Sara Vasquez, 53, Overton, died at the scene. Her daughter, Bianca Villanueva, 13, of Carlisle, and two boys, 15 and 17, were also killed.

After hearing about the family’s story, Jesus Montelongo, the owner of 4 Kids restaurant decided he would hold an event at his business and donate all of the proceeds to the Vasquez and Villanueva family.

On Thursday, many members of the community showed up to support the good cause.

There was a donation box at the restaurant and as of 2 p.m. people had donated $1,200. The owner still has to include the profits that were made from people dining at the restaurant and ordering delivery.

Montelongo also said he is proud of the community for coming together to help others.

“We’re seeing a lot of people coming and helping, so that’s what we need,” said Montelongo “They need the help of everybody. You know funeral expenses are expensive, so they need that.”

A GoFundMe was also created to help the family pay for funeral expenses. The page has received $6,520, but their goal is $30,000.

A funeral will be held on Jan. 5 at Saint Jude Catholic Church in Henderson in the afternoon.

You can donate to their GoFundMe here.