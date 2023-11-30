HUDSON, Texas (KETK) — A fire was reported at an East Texas restaurant at around 3:44 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, a structure fire was reported at the MarTeres Tea Room on Highway 94.

Firefighters said the fire was under control in about 30 minutes and had the assistance of the Central Fire Department.

The MarTeres Tea Room released a statement: