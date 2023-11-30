HUDSON, Texas (KETK) — A fire was reported at an East Texas restaurant at around 3:44 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
According to a release from the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, a structure fire was reported at the MarTeres Tea Room on Highway 94.
Firefighters said the fire was under control in about 30 minutes and had the assistance of the Central Fire Department.
The MarTeres Tea Room released a statement:
“Where to start. We are heart broken, we have poured our hearts and souls Into this little tea room and we love it so much. Our kitchen is a total loss. We just ask for prayers, prayers for Shan, prayers for the staff, we are all in shock. We do want to thank each and every one of our customers! We will come back better than ever! We know the plans he has for us and we will follow them! I will continue to update everyone as we find out more!”MarTeres Tea Room