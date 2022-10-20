HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas restaurants are raising funds for breast cancer survivors this week.

Every October, local restaurants in Henderson partner with the Henderson Fire Department to Paint the Town Pink. If people stop by these businesses, a portion of the funds raised will benefit cancer survivors.

To see a list of participating restaurants, click below:

Cotton Patch: Oct. 20 (4-10 p.m.)

Sippy’s Oct. 21 (All Day)

Enlighten Nutrition Oct. 21 (7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) They will also have a tip jar all week.

BBQ Depot Oct. 22 (4 p.m.-12 a.m.)

Tortugas, Snowflake, Busta’s Nutrition, Denny’s and Alejo’s Hut were also part of the fundraiser earlier this week.