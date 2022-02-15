TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas restaurants have been struggling to stay fully staffed which has been causing slower service and bad reviews that may not always be deserved.

At The Laughing Crab on Broadway St., the staff has had issues attracting and keeping waitresses, bussers, and they currently don’t have a bartender. As a business that opened in the heart of the pandemic, The Laughing Crab expected to have its challenges.

“The biggest complaint when we first opened as it was so busy,” said assistant manager Amy Kerckaert. “A lot of customers were awesome, they knew we just opened, but there were some that were pretty critical.”

The business has been consistently busy since they opened in July 2021 and some waitresses became overwhelmed, causing them to quit.

A dish during lunchtime may only take 10 minutes to come out, but during peak business times on the weekends, it could take 20-30 minutes to get your order. Everyone on staff works different positions and longer hours to assist where the business is lacking, like Bryshona Randell who waitresses, hosts and is training to bartend.

“If I’m being honest, there are times where I’m like ‘oh they need to pay me more,’ Randell said.

Management said because of inflation, raising wages isn’t easily suitable at this time. “We’re not a big business so we can only pay so much in a wage,” Kerckaert said. “Our costs have gone up and you can’t have a business if you’re not making a profit.”

While they are in need of extra staff the restaurant asks for patience from the public.

“Put yourself in the server’s shoes… it’s not that people aren’t trying, they are. You just have to be patient because we are short-staffed, and we try not to give them too many tables so they can give that good service…” Kerckaert said.

The Laughing Crab is in need of at least two more waitresses, two bussers, a hostess, a dishwasher, and a bartender.