TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Many East Texas homes, apartments and businesses are damaged due to busted pipes from the arctic freeze last week.

Restoration companies like Elite Total Restoration in Tyler are flooded with calls. They have been working 15-hour shifts on emergency calls.

“It’s been crazy, a lot of busted pipes, a lot of emergency calls,” said owner Brandon Ramos.

Right now the company is working on 12 projects at once and many are extensive and costly. They said some projects will take at least 6 months.

“ You have to tear out, pack up all the furniture, put it in the pods, there’s a lot of stuff you have to do before you can actually do the cleanup,” said Ramos.

Local insurance companies’ phones are also ringing with questions.

“Anyone that stays in an apartment needs to have a renter’s policy, and when I say that, sometimes they are offered by different entities. A renter’s policy, that just protects the apartment complex. You should also have a renter’s policy to protect yourself,” said licensed insurance agent, David Lewis.

Another renter’s policy will protect your property if water comes from your upstairs neighbor.

“All of these things can be circumvented if you are doing your do-diligence. Do you know where your pipes are running? Do you know where your emergency switch is for the apartment? This is a thing, they have them,” said Lewis.

Ramos urges residents to know that safety is the main priority once an incident occurs.

“Be careful with electricity plugs in the ground especially if it’s full of water and it doesn’t trip you could get electrocuted,” said Ramos.

Lewis also stressed that if you are going to be out of town, to have a trusted neighbor to check your home during the winter months.

The cold isn’t over yet, so act now to protect your home.