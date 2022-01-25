East Texas rollover accident kills 3 people in latest string of fatal crashes

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people were killed in yet another fatal accident in East Texas, adding to a recent string of deadly crashes in the Piney Woods over the past few weeks.

A preliminary report from DPS states that a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving south on U.S. Highway 287 six miles from Palestine after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. It does not appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The car was being driven by 37-year-old Walter Melgar, of Little Elm. The report states that for an unknown reason, the Tahoe went off the road, rolled multiple times and ejected Melgar and his two passengers from the car.

The passengers were identified as 21-year-old Gregory Gonzales, a Bonham native, and 21-year-old A. Rehman Khan, who lived in Palestine. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Karen Taylor. The investigation into this crash is still ongoing.

There has been a growing list of fatal car wrecks all over East Texas during the past several days. Several are also suspected of having drunk drivers involved.

Two children under the age of three were killed in Gregg County earlier this month after an alleged drunk driver from Tyler hit their car on the highway.

A Tyler Legacy High School senior was killed last week after being hit by a suspected driver under the influence. Her best friends spoke about the dangers of getting behind the wheel drunk.

“It’s so easy. Just get a ride.” Katie Curbow

Back in December, a man was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 64 near the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. A Chandler man was arrested later that night on intoxicated manslaughter charges. Recently released court documents allege that his blood-alcohol level was .267, more than three times the legal limit.

In Palestine, a man was charged with intoxicated manslaughter in a crash that killed a pedestrian. Kandy Sexton, 41, was killed and the suspect fled the scene. Later in the day, 30-year-old Colby Gholston was arrested and taken to the Anderson County Jail.