TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Saturday’s election results proved to be a huge win for some school districts in East Texas looking to improve aging facilities.

One school district, Chapel Hill ISD, finally got a $113 million dollar bond passed by voters after failing in years past.

Future upgrades include a multi-purpose activity center, constructing a new junior high building, a new career and technology center, and a dozen new classrooms.

Superintendent Lamond Dean held a press conference on Monday morning and said he’s glad voters came together and did the right thing for the school’s future.

“We truly believe that it was a team effort,” said Dean. “It was a community involvement that they truly trust the direction of the district. I think the communication throughout the years especially from last year to this year to really emphasize all of the positive things that were truly happening.”

Dean added he can’t wait to see how community members will react once the new upgrades are complete.

”I think the community will get a chance to see the impact that new facilities and opportunities for our students will have,” said Dean.

It wasn’t just Chapel Hill ISD that got major school bonds passed.

Schools like Pewitt, Maud and New Boston ISD all got their respected measures passed.

But It wasn’t all positive results on Saturday with bond measures.

Schools like Mabank, Carthage and Harts Bluff ISD couldn’t get enough votes for their respected measures to pass.